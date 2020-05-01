Tommy Hilfiger ramps up coronavirus relief efforts

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. is donating over 10,000 classic white T-shirts to support public health efforts in Europe and the United States. These in-kind contributions aim to support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, as their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can get so warm that it causes them to change T-shirts up to three times a shift. This donation is part of the company’s pledge to support individuals and communities impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

To show solidarity with those on the frontlines, Tommy Hilfiger is also launching a capsule collection of limited edition white T-shirts and sweatshirts designed in collaboration with consumers. Yesterday fans of the brand took the @TommyHilfiger and @TommyJeans Instagram accounts to vote on their favorite designs. Launching in May, the winning styles will be available for purchase on tommy.com in select markets, with 100 percent of proceeds going to global COVID-19 relief efforts.

“As we're all facing these extraordinary circumstances, standing together is the strongest way forward,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “We’re committed to give back and provide help where it's needed the most. Never has our spirit of determined optimism been more present than it is today. We encourage everyone to continue supporting those supporting us by staying home.”

“As we navigate these challenging times it’s more important than ever that we stand strong to support our communities and industry,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, in a statement. “This crisis will change us, but it will not stop us. Together we will get through the challenges and keep serving our communities as best we can. We are thankful for the dedication of healthcare professionals all over the world.”

Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp. is also taking multiple other efforts to help with coronavirus relief efforts. The company's philanthropic arm, The PVH Foundation, has donated 2 million dollars toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, in addition to other funds to support frontline medical workers, the fight against food insecurity, supply chain and industry relief, and community resiliency. PVH has also donated PPE that includes over two million isolation gowns, KN95 masks, 3-ply masks, and face shield masks to Montefiore Health System in New York to support healthcare workers. The PVH Foundation also is working with PVH’s long-term partner Better Work, a collaboration between the International Labour Organization and International Finance Corporation. Funds will be used to support activities benefitting suppliers and workers through the COVID-19 crisis. In early February, PVH contributed 275,000 dollars to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross to support their efforts.

photo: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger