Tommy Hilfiger returns to London Fashion Week for Spring 2020

Tommy Hilfiger likes to move around for fashion week. After hosting its most recent major runway events in New York City, Paris, Milan, Shanghai and Los Angeles, the PVH-owned fashion brand announced that it will present its Spring 2020 collection at London Fashion Week this year.

The show will be hosted on February 16 at 8 p.m. at the Tate Modern gallery and will be the next edition of Tommy Hilfiger's experiential TOMMYNOW see-now-buy-now platform, which it launched in September 2016. All runway looks displayed during the event will be available to consumers immediately following the show, retailing through the brand's online site, stores and social media in over 70 countries.

Tommy Hilfiger will present both its Spring 2020 co-ed Hilfiger collection, as well as its upcoming Tommy x Lewis collaboration created with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The two parties previously teamed for a collection released in Fall 2019. More than 75 percent of styles in this collaboration were created with sustainably sourced materials, including organic cotton, vegan leather alternatives and low-impact denim washes.

“We are determined to be one of the leading sustainable designer lifestyle brands in the world, and this is a commitment we share with Lewis” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “Since day one, Lewis and I have been on a journey to incorporate innovative production principles and sustainable materials into each of our collaborations. We are proud to accomplish new milestones every season, with Spring 2020 being our most sustainable collaboration yet.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger