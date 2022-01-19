Tommy Hilfiger signs beauty deal with Give Back Beauty

Tommy Hilfiger has announced a new partnership with global beauty group, Give Back Beauty, which will hold the exclusive worldwide license for its beauty and wellness business under the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

In a statement, Give Back Beauty said that it will commercialise existing Tommy Hilfiger fragrances, including Impact and the Tommy Now franchise, and create new product lines starting in 2023, spanning fragrance, skincare, hair and body care, cosmetics and home fragrance.

Martijn Hagman, chief executive at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said in a statement: “The partnership with Give Back Beauty marks an exciting new chapter for our Tommy Hilfiger beauty and wellness business. Harnessing our shared commitment towards creativity, sustainability and innovation, we are confident that Give Back Beauty will accelerate global success for this category, including through the launch of fresh new product lines.

“Give Back Beauty’s strength in the direct-to-consumer market and in engaging with Gen Z and younger consumers will play a key role in further amplifying the reach and impact of our brand.”

The decision to partner with Give Back Beauty was due to its “mutual passion and commitment to innovation and sustainability,” added Tommy Hilfiger. As Give Back Beauty has a track record in sustainability through using recycled and recyclable materials and minimising its use of plastics, alongside a business model that gives back to the community.

Corrado Brondi, founder and chief executive of Give Back Beauty group, added: “We are enthusiastic about this partnership. As a quintessential fashion brand with a classic American DNA, and meaningful and relevant purpose, Tommy Hilfiger has incredible potential within the beauty industry. We will proudly further strengthen its presence whilst driving an elevated brand experience to consumers.”

Give Back Beauty group develops, manufactures and distributes fashion and celebrity-driven beauty products across persona and home fragrances, skincare, makeup, hair and body care. It works with brands including Elie Saab, Chopard, Philipp Plein, Iceberg and Florence by Mills.