Tommy Hilfiger to return to NYFW with show exploring ‘original preppy roots’

American label Tommy Hilfiger is returning to its home turf for the autumn/winter 2024 season, with a show set to take place during the impending New York Fashion Week.

The PVH-owned brand is preparing to debut its men’s and women’s collection, in an event that will look to showcase a “modern-day expression of Classic American Cool through the eyes of the ultimate American dreamer”.

Scheduled to take place on February 9 at a currently undisclosed central Manhattan institution, the “experience” is to re-explore the brand’s original preppy roots through a ‘see now, buy now’ shift that puts emphasis on cultural partnerships and seasonal campaigns.

In a release, eponymous designer Hilfiger said on the return: “New York City taught me to dream big. As a young designer it was the birthplace of my vision. The pulse of the city, its culture of confidence and openness, has fueled the brand since the very beginning.

“I’m excited to translate this feeling onto the runway with a signature Tommy twist that’s become our calling card through the decades.”

While Tommy Hilfiger has had brief absence from the schedule in recent seasons, this latest hiatus wasn’t as long as a prior three-year period that only saw the brand return to NYFW to present its autumn 2022 collection, where it unveiled a new logo and metaverse brand direction.