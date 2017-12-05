Tommy Hilfiger unveils TommyxGigi Barbie

London - Following the ongoing success of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll style on Instagram comes the limited edition Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger Barbie doll.

Inspired by one of the first looks designed by model Gigi Hadid for her debut collaborative collection with Tommy Hilfiger for fall 2016, the new Barbie, which was created in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, wears a classic navy Tommy Hilfiger flag hoodie, white shorts with white slip-on sneakers.

"The collaboration with Gigi and Barbie was an exciting new twist on our brand’s history of partnering with pop-culture icons and our ongoing ambassadorship with Gigi," said Tommy Hilfiger. "The final look of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll is a celebration of a defining moment in the history of Tommy Hilfiger women’s wear."

The limited edition Barbie is set to retail for 89.90 euros and is available online at tommy.com, as well as in selected Tommy Hilfiger stores in London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam and New York. "I’m so honored to have my own Barbie, which celebrates my partnership with Tommy Hilfiger," added Gigi Hadid. "Seeing the doll for the first time was surreal, and I’m so happy that we now get to share her with Tommy x Gigi and Barbie fans around the world."

Tommy Hilfiger and Mattel's, the parent company of Barbie, partnership first began with the launch of two one-of-a-kind Gigi Hadid Barbie looks in honour of the fall 2016 and spring 2017 Tommy x Gigi collection. Hadid unveiled each style during TommyNow shows in New York and Los Angeles, after which the looks were then shown on @barbiestyle Instagram account. After garnering more than 100,000 likes the positive responses to these looks led to the official launch of the Tommy x Gigi Barbie.

