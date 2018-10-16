Tommy Hilfiger will launch see-now-buy-now collection with Zendaya

Tommy Hilfiger has announced a collaboration with 22-year-old actress Zendaya for an upcoming collaborative capsule collection. The Tommy x Zendaya line is set to launch in February, marketed as a see-now-buy-now model. Hilfiger has also selected the young actress as the brand’s new global women’s ambassador, which entails featuring her in a global integrated campaign that starts this spring.

Zendaya most recently appeared in “The Greatest Showman” alongside Hugh Jackman and has been acting since she was a child, with a breakout role in Disney Channel show “Shake It Up.” As a young adult, Zendaya’s personal style and red carpet looks have been much appraised. She collaborated with Boohoo.com earlier this year on a curated collection. For this, Zendaya selected her favorite existing pieces from the retailer site and built a curation for shoppers.

Hilfiger told WWD that Zendaya has an “eclectic” sense of style. “[Her style] goes from casual to elegant and formal. She’s passionate about fashion. She loves getting really involved in the fabrics, the various colors and the drape of the garment.”

“I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same,” Hilfiger said to WWD. “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”