Tommy Hilfiger wins best in-store customer experience

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has received the award for "Best In-Store Customer Experience Initiative" at the 2017 World Retail Congress Awards ceremony held in Dubai on April 6 for its fall 2016 TOMMYNOW runway show and global media platform. Hilfiger's show was a see-now-buy-now initiative, which also featured his collaboration with Gigi Hadid.

“Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “TOMMYNOW builds on our 30-year legacy of democratizing fashion – it’s about inclusivity, fusing the runway with entertainment, celebrating pop culture, and connecting our global consumers to inspiring, unexpected fashion experiences.”

The show was open to the public and was an entire carnival experience featured rides, carnival games and vendors from around the world inspired by TommyXGigi.

The merchandise was immediately available through 70 channels worldwide, including Tommy Hilfiger brick-and-mortar stores, and also featured a live stream allowing those watching to to immediately shop every look available on Tommy.com.

The event also saw the launch of TMY.GRL, the artificial intelligence powered conversational commerce bot for Facebook Messenger.

At the show, two TommyxGigi pop-up shops were on site, in addition to interactive touch screens that allowed customers to shop the line from multimedia outlets. Customers could even shop the collection across social media platforms like Pinterest, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

After the success of the fall 2016 show at New York Fashion Week, Hilfiger decided to take the show on the road to Los Angeles for TOMMYLAND. The show was met with the same success and critical acclaim.

While other designers like Tom Ford have decided to cease doing see-now-buy-now because it wasn't proving feasible given department store rollout schedules, Hilfiger seems to have found a way to make it work. Although, staging an entire carnival isn't feasible for a lot of brands, so this formula might only be good for him.

