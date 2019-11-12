Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya release latest co-designed collection

Tommy Hilfiger has announced the release of its Holiday 2019 capsule collection, co-created by the brand’s longtime collaborator Zendaya.

This capsule is part of the TommyXZendaya collaborative collection that the brand premiered at its TOMMYNOW experiential New York Fashion Week runway show held in September. Featuring a range of dresses, blazers, blouses and pants, the Holiday 2019 styles celebrate power dressing for the modern age. Pieces recall 1970s and 1980s aesthetics through sartorial tailoring, metallic palettes and textures of velvet, creamy leather and faux furs.

The collection is currently available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores globally and through its e-commerce site. Prices range from 240 to 425 dollars.