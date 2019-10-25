Tommy Jeans launches exclusive collection with Amazon Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger and Amazon have joined forces to launch a capsule collection between Tommy Jeans and Amazon Fashion. Featuring five denim styles, the new capsule is exclusively available at Amazon Fashion's Destination Denim.

Inspired by the origins of the Tommy Hilfiger brand, the assortment nods to 80s and 90s vintage looks. Style themes include stone-washing, two-tone color blocks and high-rise silhouettes.

The pieces in the unisex range include a high-rise slim leg jean, a cropped two-tone denim jacket, a short dungaree dress, an oversized two-tone denim jacket, the best-selling Scanton jeans.