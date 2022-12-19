Toms enters the metaverse with its first NFT collection

Footwear brand Toms is bringing its social impact model to the metaverse with their first NFT collection to raise money for its impact partner, International Medical Corps.

Toms has created 10 limited-edition NFTS that showcase the key moments in the footwear brand’s history. From the first classic Alpargata that started it all in 2006 to its first Repreve collection made with recycled polyester and plant-dyed canvas styles from botanical pigments in 2018.

Other NFTs celebrate Toms giving away 1 million pairs of shoes in 2010, and then 100 million pairs of shoes in 2020, as well as its newly revamped Alpargata this year.

The limited-edition NFTs are available on opensea.com and all proceeds will be donated to Toms impact partner, International Medical Corps, which launches large-scale initiatives to bring mental health and psychosocial services to displaced populations living in emergency situations.

Image: Toms

