Toms launches capsule collection with stylist Jamie Mizrahi

Footwear brand Toms has launched a new, limited-edition capsule collection with stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

The capsule collection reimagines Toms' iconic Alpargata slip-on style in a new, elevated design. The Toms x Jamie Mizrahi collection includes styles for men, women, and kids in an array of premium materials and rich colors.

The Toms x Jamie Mizrahi collection Credits: Toms

Created to transition easily from day to night, as a celebrity stylist and mother, Mizrahi also prioritized functionality, incorporating a water- and stain-repellent finish to enhance durability and daily wear. She also added a personal touch by adorning the children's styles with artwork created by her own children.

When creating the capsule, Mizrahi selected one of the most comfort-focused designs from Toms' Alpargata line, the Alp FWD. Originally developed for men, the Alp FWD features a broader fit, a sneaker-inspired outsole, and the brand's signature CloudBound insoles for extra cushioning. Building on this foundation, Mizrahi reimagined the silhouette to introduce its wider fit and sport-inspired feel to the women's collection for the first time.

"This full-family collection spotlights our best-selling Alpargata silhouette, but with a twist—bold monochrome colors, luxe suede, and limited-edition touches that make it feel fresh without losing what makes it Toms," said Camila Wolfson, chief merchandising officer at Toms, in a statement. "As a stylist and young mother, Jamie knows the importance of pairing effortless style, comfort, and versatility together. We brought all of those insights into this collection, including artwork from Jamie's children on the kids' shoes and shoe bags, making this collection truly personal."

Known for its purpose-led ethos, Toms continues to align product launches with meaningful impact. In celebration of the collaboration, Toms donated to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that supplies critical essentials such as diapers and infant formula to children living in poverty.

