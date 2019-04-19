Top 10 best-selling fashion products in Q1 in the US

The first quarter of 2019 has come to an end, but some of the fashion trends that marked the period will probably survive a little longer and continue to appear in most retailers’ assortments, which is why retail analytics firm Edited has compiled a list of best-selling fashion items in Q1 in the United States. Without further ado, here are the top performers of the last quarter:

Boilersuits

The utilitarian wave is not going anywhere, causing luxury brands to increase their assortment of boilersuits by 560 percent in Q1. The increase was even more significant in the mass market: 890 percent. Edited expects this item to continue to sell throughout the year as boilersuits dominated the Fall 2019 runways.

Images: Chanel AW19 via Catwalk Pictures, ASOS website, & Other Stories Facebook

Wide leg jeans

Although skinny jeans lovers will always abound, wider denim silhouettes are on the rise for both womenswear and menswear. Wide cuts were featured in the Q1 assortment of Stella McCartney, Maison Margiela, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s, to name but a few.

Images: H&M Facebook, Levi’s Facebook, Stella McCartney Facebook

Denim jackets

Speaking of denim, denim jackets are making a huge comeback in menswear. Edited registered a 78 percent increase in men’s denim jackets in the US market in Q1. Dark washes were popular in luxury while trucker styles were prominent among more affordable retailers.

Images: courtesy of Levi’s, Mango Facebook, Levi’s Facebook.

Bucket hats

Edited has told us to pay attention to this trend before , but it bears repeating that bucket hats are skyrocketing their way from the 1990s straight back to young consumers’ wardrobes. “We saw enough bucket hats at Coachella last weekend to know this ‘90s staple means business”, said Edited on its website. Influenced by luxury brands like Prada and Gucci, bucket hats have increased 423 percent for men and 378 percent for women in the first three months of 2019.

Images: Versace Facebook, Christian Dior AW19 via Catwalk Pictures, Supreme Facebook

Animal print

Another trend that simply refuses to go away. Animal print was one of the hottest trends of 2018, as confirmed by Asos , eBay and Edited’s year-in-review recap . It was also pretty strong on the Fall 2019 catwalks, leading the retail analytics firm to once again place animal print on the list of trends retailers are most likely to pick up .

In case there are any buyers and merchandisers out there still having doubts whether to continue running animal prints, the Q1 results are here to confirm that consumers aren’t tired of it yet. According to Edited, customers responded positively to snake and croc footwear, and midi skirts and slip dresses featuring animal print were equally successful. Animal print made up 10 percent of patterned luxury arrivals and 13 percent of the mass market.

Images: Giambattista Valli AW19 via CatwalkPictures, Asos Facebook, Boohoo Facebook

Chunky sneakers

Chunky sneakers were one of the greatest hits of 2018 and consumers aren’t showing any signs of getting tired of them . According to Edited, chunky sneaker styles continued to drive sales in Q1 for retailers like Zara, H&M and Topshop, with white styles making up 38 percent of new sneaker arrivals, followed by black (17 percent) and neutral (7 percent).

Image: Gucci website

Wrap dresses

Truth be told, wrap dresses never really went out of fashion. Thanks to their classic, elegant silhouette which suits different body types without compromising comfort, wrap dresses have become an essential item, especially in the luxury market. They are, however, going through a rise in popularity. According to Edited, American luxury retailers increased the amount of wrap dresses in their assortment by 80 percent in Q1, causing a trickle-down effect in the mass market, where the style grew 8 percent.

Image: Zara Facebook

Hair accessories

You’ve heard this from Edited before, but this is another trend whose importance must be stressed. 1990s nostalgia is selling really well, with ‘90s inspired hair clips standing out as particularly successful. The luxury market saw an increase of 72 percent in hair accessories compared to Q1 2018, while in the mass market saw a 6 percent rise. Sliders with pearl details are performing well, as are scrunchies, shell hair clips and claw clips in resin.

Image: Asos Facebook

Neon and neutrals

Highlighter hued dresses, swimwear and bodysuits were very popular in the first quarter of 2019, but so were neutral, earth-inspired tones, reflecting the “50 shades of beige” we’ve been seeing on the runways. It looks like there are two types of consumers out there: those looking to stand out as much as possible and those for whom less is more. Which side is your brand on?

Photos: Magic Linen on Etsy; Christian Dada SS19; Damir Doma SS19 via Catwalk Pictures

Images: Urban Outfitters Facebook, Asos Facebook

Trench coats

Like wrap dresses, trench coats are pretty much a wardrobe essential, but it looks like consumers have a newfound appreciation for it. Trenches were up 77 percent in Q1, making up 8 percent of all new women’s outerwear arrivals in the US. “Keep in mind a variety of lengths, styles, and fabrications to include in your assortment. Colored leathers and embossed textures were particularly strong on the runway”, advises Edited.