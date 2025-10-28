Top five finalists announced for NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholarship

The NRF Foundation has named the five finalists for its annual Next Generation Scholarship, an initiative that recognizes outstanding undergraduate students pursuing careers in retail. Since its launch in 2014, the program has awarded more than 800,000 US dollars to support future retail leaders.

This year’s finalists are Shayma Banks (Columbia College Chicago), Madison-Jade Bishop (Drexel University), Jacquelyn Dufner (University of Minnesota), Emme Serafino (Drexel University) and Sarah Starko (Babson College). The selection process included a case study developed with Crate & Barrel, in-depth interviews with retail professionals, and an assessment of each candidate’s vision for the industry.

The top recipient will receive a 25,000 dollar tuition scholarship, while the other four finalists will each be awarded 10,000 dollars. The winner will be announced at the NRF Foundation Honors event on January 11, 2026, in New York City.

As the philanthropic arm of the National Retail Federation, the NRF Foundation provides over 1 million dollars in annual scholarships and partners with more than 3,700 educational and workforce organizations. The foundation says its programs aim to equip students with practical skills and leadership experience to thrive in an evolving retail landscape shaped by digital innovation and shifting consumer behaviors.

The Next Generation Scholarship not only offers financial support but also connects students with industry mentors and real-world challenges, reflecting the foundation’s mission to prepare emerging talent to lead the future of retail.