Top menswear collections for Fall Winter 2020-21

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into the influences behind three directional collections that will be informing menswear into Fall/Winter 2019-20 and beyond. A melting pot of artistic genres defines Homme Plisse Issey Miyake with the playful feeling continuing at Gucci’s masculine/feminine inspired presentation. A subtle softness is also applie to streetwear at Paria Farzaneh as menswear moves to incorporate alternative aspects of masculinity.

Homme Plisse Issey Miyake

For the third year in succession, Issey Miyake chose to show his Homme Plisse offshoot rather than his mainline collection. The colourful spectacle incorporated music and dance as models played double bass or hula-hooping down the runway. Vibrant shades and bold patterns put a playful spin on the clean lines and deconstructed tailoring. Experimentally proportioned pleated suiting featured cropped lengths in mismatched hues while gigantic parkas made up of triangular panels created ultra-voluminous silhouettes in graphic geometric prints.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Homme Plisse Issey Miyake Fall/Winter 2019-20

Gucci

Alessandro Michele looked back to his very first collection for the Italian fashion house, continuing his reconsideration of masculine characteristics. Michele’s unisex approach was introduced on androgynous models with remodeled womenswear silhouettes such as pussy bow blouses, skirts and blouses, rejigged in a menswear context. Childhood nostalgia came through in the school-style footwear and accessories while jeans came with grass stains reminiscent of youthful rough and tumble.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Gucci Fall/Winter 2019-20

Paria Farzaneh

Blending heritage with forward-looking tech, Paria Farzaneh combined traditional Iranian prints with performance materials such as GORE-TEX and Thermore, developed in collaboration with Converse. Contrasting functional and modern recycled PET-based materials with handprinted organic cotton, Farzaneh’s padded, balaclava hooded jackets and combat silhouettes offer a gentler take on streetwear via natural dyes, irregular wood block prints and decorative piping.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Paria Farzaneh Fall/Winter 2019-20

