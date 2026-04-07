Topman launches design competition with ST.ART Gallery

Menswear brand Topman has launched a design competition to spotlight emerging artists from photography, painting, illustration, and printmaking.

The open call competition is being launched in collaboration with contemporary London-based space, the ST.ART Gallery, and is looking to discover three winners.

The competition is calling on artists to submit their interpretations of Topman’s latest collection, ‘Gentle Transition,’ which is rooted in traditional workwear and reimagined with soft structure and tactile fabrics. A collection the brand believes provides a “perfect canvas for bold, creative responses”.

Moses Rashid, global marketing director for Topshop, said in a statement: “Supporting British creativity is at the heart of Topman. This collaboration allows fresh voices to shape our brand while celebrating the talent emerging from across the UK.”

Topman and ST.ART Gallery will shortlist 30 creatives before selecting three winners, who will see their work transformed into a limited-edition “wearable art” capsule collection sold exclusively on Topman.com. The winners' work will be applied across Topman T-shirts and sweatshirts through screen print, digital print, and embroidery, “with each artist’s signature included as a defining detail”. Alongside the wearable creations, the winners will also receive a prize fund and have their original works showcased at ST.ART Gallery.

Charlie Pannell, gallery director at ST.ART added: "We’re thrilled to expand our mission of supporting emerging artists to a major stage, bridging the worlds of art and fashion while amplifying new talent on a national scale."

Entries close on April 30 via ST.ART Gallery’s website with shortlisted artists notified by May 5, with winners announced on May 12. The capsule collections will launch in July.