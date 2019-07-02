Topshop Beauty launches on Zalando

The Topshop beauty line has landed on e-commerce giant Zalando.

The extended partnership will see the British retailer, which belongs to Arcadia Group, offer 205 beauty products to eight different international markets from Zalando’s online platform.

“We’re delighted to build on our strong relationship with Zalando with the launch of Topshop Beauty. Zalando will be the first Eurpoean partner to offer customers a Topshop fashion and beauty offering in one destination. Loved by editors and influencers across the globe, we are excited to bring Topshop Beauty to Zalando’s style-minded audience,” CEO of Topshop Topman, Paul Price, said in a statement.

Head of beauty at Zalando, Pamela Wade-Lehman, added: “This marks an important step on our journey of becoming the one stop destination for Fashion and Beauty, providing our customers with a complete shopping experience from head to toe.”