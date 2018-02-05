Topshop expands denim sizing range for Spring/Summer 2018 range

Topshop has expanded its denim sizing range to include half sizes as it unveils its debut Topshop and Topman denim campaign for Spring/Summer 2018.

Topshop will now offer half sizes in its denim range online, including W25, W27, W26 and W31 across its key denim styles Jamie, Joni, Mom, Straight and the Crop in black and blue washes. The size expansion comes as consumers continue to cite fit as one of the main issues when shopping for jeans. In addition to expanding its sizing range, Topshop has also launched three new jean styles for SS18, namely the New Boyfriend, Cropped Straight and Wide, with prices beginning at 36 pounds.

To mark its new denim push, Topshop and Topman teamed up for a dual-branded campaign which was shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. The new SS18 denim campaign also includes a short film, directed by Jonny Lu. Denim remains a key range for both Topshop and Topman, with Topshop selling one pair of jeans ever five seconds globally and Topman selling one pair of jeans every 18 seconds.

Photos: Courtesy of Topshop