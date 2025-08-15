Topshop relaunches standalone website

Topshop has officially returned to the online sphere as a standalone brand. The British label has relaunched its e-commerce site, a significant next step in its ongoing roll out.

Currently only available to UK customers, the site offers the full collections of both Topshop and Topman, spanning everything from dresses and jeans to footwear and accessories.

It also features a 34-piece edit curated by model and brand ambassador, Cara Delevigne, now available to shop in a dedicated window.

In the way of delivery, Topshop states that it offers both standard and next-day services, as well as click and collect options with Evri, Royal Mail and Inpost. Returns are also available as part of a 28-day policy.

The website’s launch comes just hours ahead of the brand’s upcoming open-air runway show, set to take place August 16 on London’s Trafalgar Square.

Here, Topshop will officially make its long awaited comeback in a public event displaying its autumn/winter 2025 collection, which will debut in a See Now, Buy Now format.

In a press release announcing the event, the new line was described to be contemporary and wearable, leaning heavily on structured tailoring, oversized outerwear and statement dresses.