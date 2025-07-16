Topshop set to return to the catwalk for AW25

The reinvention of British fashion brand Topshop is continuing this summer with a catwalk show to celebrate the relaunch of Topshop.com and its autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Topshop, which was once one of the highlights of London Fashion Week, will be returning to the catwalk after a seven-year hiatus with a showcase alongside menswear brand Topman in August.

Details of the location are being kept secret, with Topshop just stating it will be a “landmark London location”.

The show will feature “see now, buy now” autumn/winter 2025 pieces, as well as an “early preview of pieces set to drop later in the season”, and will be open to the public. It will be followed by a street party, complete with live music and DJ sets.

Topman campaign image Credits: Topman

For Topshop, AW25 promises to offer “sharp tailoring, statement outerwear, stand out dresses and the must have denim pieces,” while Topman will “redefine modern utility by blending refined formalwear with sharp new silhouettes, while casual pieces are grounded by authentic denim in deep indigos”.

In addition, Topshop and Topman have announced an open casting in collaboration with Wilhelmina Models in London to offer “new, unsigned talent the opportunity to walk the show”. Unsigned talent have until August 4 to apply.