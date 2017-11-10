Topshop switches to gender-neutral fitting rooms

High street retailer Topshop has removed gender-specific fitting room in all its Topshop and Topman stores across the UK after receiving complaints from transgender customers.

The change in its fitting rooms policy comes after performer Travis Alabanza is said to have experience "transphobia" behaviour from staff at a Topshop branch in Manchester after being denied access to their female fitting rooms. Alabanza was asked to use the male fitting room during an incident earlier this month, even though they identify as 'transfeminine.'

Hey @Topshop just experienced transphobia in your Manchester store. Not letting me use the changing room I decide is shit, sort it out. — Travis (@travisalabanza) November 5, 2017

A spokesperson for Topshop has confirmed their fitting rooms are gender-neutral spaces. “All Topshop and Topman customers are free to use any of the fitting rooms located within our stores,” said the spokesperson to the Mail Online. However, this policy has yet to be enforced in all of Topshop and Topman fitting rooms. While a number of Alabanza's followers shared their support for the change in policy, some Twitter users argued that female fitting rooms should remain open to female's only.

@Topshop didn't 'unveil new unisex fitting rooms' it simply allowed males into the existing female changing rooms, after Travis Alabanza, a fully grown male with a penis, exercised his sense of male entitlement to muscle in on female only space. — Nikki Griffiths (@1NikkiGriffiths) November 9, 2017

If you start letting males into female changing rooms then you are going to piss off a lot of women. And there are more of us #transcult — Mary King (@KingHairyMary) November 6, 2017