Topshop switches to gender-neutral fitting rooms

Vivian Hendriksz
High street retailer Topshop has removed gender-specific fitting room in all its Topshop and Topman stores across the UK after receiving complaints from transgender customers.

The change in its fitting rooms policy comes after performer Travis Alabanza is said to have experience "transphobia" behaviour from staff at a Topshop branch in Manchester after being denied access to their female fitting rooms. Alabanza was asked to use the male fitting room during an incident earlier this month, even though they identify as 'transfeminine.'

A spokesperson for Topshop has confirmed their fitting rooms are gender-neutral spaces. “All Topshop and Topman customers are free to use any of the fitting rooms located within our stores,” said the spokesperson to the Mail Online. However, this policy has yet to be enforced in all of Topshop and Topman fitting rooms. While a number of Alabanza's followers shared their support for the change in policy, some Twitter users argued that female fitting rooms should remain open to female's only.

