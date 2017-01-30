Topshop to launch debut bridal collection

London - With the average cost of a wedding in the UK estimated to range between 21,000 pounds and 25,000 pounds, it should come as no big surprise that more brides are working on a budget and looking for as many ways as possible to keep the costs down.

2016 saw numerous high street retailers from Whistles to Asos and H&M launch affordable bridal wear collection and this spring sees none other than Topshop getting in on the action with their debut wedding capsule collection.

Set to launch in stores as well as online this April, Topshop's debut bridal range will offer wedding dresses, bridesmaid gowns, as well as accessories and lingerie for the big day. The first collection is set to offer 5 fashion-led wedding dresses, with prices set to start at 350 pounds as well as a selection of bridesmaid gowns starting at 85 pounds.

Although the high street retailer has chosen to keep the majority of the collection under wraps until spring, Topshop has released its first campaign image of its new bridal range, which features model Grace Elizabeth in a blush coloured plunging gown with ruched shoulder detailing.