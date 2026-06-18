Toronto Metropolitan University expands fashion studies network through international collaboration

Toronto Metropolitan University is strengthening its position within the growing field of fashion studies through the expansion of the Fashion Studies Network, an academic initiative designed to connect researchers, students and cultural institutions across North America.

Founded in 2023 and led jointly by TMU's School of Fashion and Parsons School of Design, the network was established to foster collaboration between fashion scholars, graduate students and industry practitioners in Canada and the United States. Since its launch, the initiative has expanded to include institutions such as the Fashion Institute of Technology, Bard Graduate Center, New York University and City University of New York.

The network operates through an annual symposium, scholarly publications and a programme of events exploring fashion from cultural, historical, social and political perspectives. In May 2026, TMU's Master of Fashion programme hosted the second Fashion Studies Network Symposium, titled E/Spaces in Fashion, which examined how fashion shapes and is shaped by physical, digital and social spaces. Topics ranged from fashion cities and consumption to questions of access, identity and resistance.

The initiative reflects the growing prominence of fashion studies as an academic discipline. While traditional fashion education has focused primarily on design and production, fashion studies examines the broader cultural, economic and social implications of clothing and fashion systems. TMU's School of Fashion has incorporated this approach into its curriculum through a dedicated Fashion Studies concentration covering subjects such as fashion history, feminism, material culture, post-colonial perspectives and fashion in popular culture.

According to the network's organisers, the goal is to create stronger links between academia, cultural institutions and industry while encouraging interdisciplinary research and dialogue. By bringing together scholars and students from multiple institutions, the Fashion Studies Network aims to support new perspectives on fashion's role in society and contribute to the development of the field internationally.

As fashion education continues to evolve beyond traditional design training, initiatives such as the Fashion Studies Network highlight the increasing importance of critical research, cultural analysis and interdisciplinary collaboration in preparing students for careers across the broader fashion sector.