Torrid becomes first plus-size brand to show at NYFW

Torrid just announced that it will be participating in New York Fashion Week this year. The plus-size retailer will showcase its new collection this fall on September 12.

The fashion show will coincide with the brand's Model Search Competition as well. As the third year of the competition, this year's catwalk will show off some of the finalists. These models will be showing off a preview of Torrid's spring 208 collection including 40 looks. The collection will infuse edgy styles mixed in with a romantic touch. With embroidery detailing, the clothing will show off a intricate, urban style to its clothing. The company will have the collection available in sizes 10 to 30.

The body positivity brand will showcase at NYFW this fall. According to Refinery 29, only 27 plus-sized models walked last year at the fashion event.Torrid be featuring various plus-sized models to show off its 40 looks for this upcoming season. This makes Torrid the first plus-size brand to show at the prestigious fashion show. Highlighting women of all sizes this September, this may be the brand's first step into breaking through plus-size brands to the fashion industry.