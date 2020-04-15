Tory Burch to launches sport collection in the EU

American fashion brand Tory Burch LLC has launched its celebrity-loved Tory Sport line on European e-commerce channels for the first time.

From this month, 34 classic Tory Sport styles will be available for purchase, from its best-selling Chevron leggings and track jackets to merino loungewear - all the essentials for working from home, working out or simply relaxing, explained the designer brand.

The performance activewear, which includes leggings, jackets, sports bras, track pants, sweaters, tennis skirts, and tunic tops will be available exclusively online in the EU for a limited time.

Prices range from 45 to 360 pounds.

"Sport has always been a big part of my life,” said Tory Burch in a statement. “It helps me clear my mind, focus and stay positive.”

Tory Sport launched in September 2015 inspired by the “grace and strength of athletes” and balances high-tech fabrics with classic design, with the collections crafted to reflect the “beauty of the game and the empowering role that sports play in all aspects of a woman’s life”.

The line is worn by celebrities including Camila Mendes, Dakota Fanning and Reese Witherspoon.

Images: courtesy of Tory Sport