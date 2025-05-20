Tory Burch unveils collaboration with BonBon

American fashion brand Tory Burch has launched a capsule collection with BonBon, the Swedish candy company based in New York.

The limited-edition collection reinterprets Tory Burch's classical styles in the textures, colours, and flavours of BonBon, including its ‘Miller’ sandal and mini ‘Fleming’ hobo bag, which have been dipped in a “sugar” beaded coating, like BonBon’s sour gummies.

Tory Burch x BonBon collection Credits: Tory Burch

Other key looks include the Tory Burch puffy ‘Miller’ and ‘Kira Sport’ sandals in pastel hues in a nod to BonBon’s soft marshmallows in banana, strawberry, and vanilla colours, and Tory’s favourite candies as inspired jewellery and charms, from salty liquorice twists to sour fish.

The brand has also created limited-edition packaging and dustbags in BonBon’s signature pink and blue. The collection marks BonBon’s first-ever product collaboration, and it’s a rare partnership for Tory Burch.

Tory Burch x BonBon collection Credits: Tory Burch

Selim Adira, co-founder of BonBon, said in a statement: “Tory was one of our first supporters. This beautiful collection showcases the authentic colours and textures only found in Swedish candy. Each piece reflects our motto that growing up is a trap.

"Candy is an important part of Swedish culture and history. It’s personal; the whole fun of the pick-and-mix is trying different flavours.”

The Tory Burch x BonBon collection will be available from May 20 until June 23 in North America in Tory Burch boutiques, BonBon’s five New York locations, Bloomingdale’s and online. An international roll-out will follow in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Tory Burch x BonBon collection Credits: Tory Burch

Tory Burch x BonBon collection Credits: Tory Burch