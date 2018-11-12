Tôteme opens a flagship in Stockholm

Swedish fashion brand Toteme is opening its first physical store at Biblioteksgatan 5 in Libotekstan, Stockholm. In total, the store will have an area of 225 square meters divided into two levels.

Since its launch in 2014, Tôteme has quickly become one of the most popular brands in Sweden, and has a growing client base internationally. Their collections include ready-to-wear, denim and accessories, all designed to suit the modern woman's life.

"Tôteme is now entering physical retail, we have high ambitions. We have devoted a lot of time to analyze and define what creates a modern and inspiring customer experience. Bibliotekstan is the given address for Toteme's first store. Together with Hufvudstaden, we look forward to strengthening the image of Stockholm as a leading fashion and shopping destination," said Elin Kling, founder and CEO of Tôteme, in a statement.

The new establishment of Toteme is fully in line with Hufvudstad's strategy to continue developing Librarianstan into Scandinavia's premier meeting place for shopping, fashion and dining experiences.

"It's very fun to welcome Tôteme to Librarianstan. That Toteme, one of the hottest Swedish fashion brands right now, chooses Librarianstan for its first physical store, strengthens Librarianstan as Stockholm's obvious meeting place for shopping and dining experiences," said Emanuel Westin, head of business development store Stockholm for Hufvudstaden.

The exact opening date for Toteme is currently not determined but will be announced at a later date. In addition to the sales area, the store will also have a showroom and office for the brand.

photo: credit Fredrik Etoall