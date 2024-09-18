Touchdown, theatrics and teddy bears: LFW SS25 street style trends

Over the past week, London showcased its take on SS25 looks. Despite the summery styles seen on the runways, there's no denying that summer is over and the days are getting shorter and colder. But this also promises new opportunities, because layers and thicker fabrics allow for the creation of new street styles that have to stay tucked away in wardrobes during hot temperatures. Here's how Londoners are handling the changing seasons.

Let's be clear: Layering, layering and more layering is key.

Denimania

When the leaves change colour and a cold breeze blows, the first thing people often reach for is a more robust fabric to replace lighter, summery ones. Denim is the go-to choice for street style, as seen in many parts of the UK capital.

The all-denim look has been making a comeback for several seasons now. But if you're just thinking of a simple jacket and trousers, think again. Those who do wear this classic combination are opting for patterns like batik, patches and tribal embroidery to spice up the style.

However, denim goes far beyond these workwear-inspired pieces and has evolved into a highly versatile material. Boundaries are pushed, offering scope for jackets, dresses, tops and, of course, layering.

SS25 street style at LFW: Denim doesn't mean just denim. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Touchdown in London

Sports jerseys and fan merchandise are also making a comeback this season. Yet US sports seem to have replaced the football-oriented 'blokecore' trend. Instead of Bayern Munich, Spain and Ronaldo, Fashion Week guests are sporting jerseys and oversized jackets from ice hockey, baseball and American football teams.

Whether the wearers are already gearing up for the American football games of several US teams in London next month or are simply enthusiastic about the style remains to be seen. The only thing that is clear is that the look around the jersey is quite relaxed and sunglasses are essential.

Jerseys and merch from US sports at LFW SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

‘Teddy Bear Chic’

Those who aren't into sports and are already longing for hibernation will surely feel right at home with these cuddly friends. Be it the tartan teddy from the brand new Vivienne Westwood capsule collection with streetwear and skateboard brand Palace or a plush dog whose pearl necklace is colour-coordinated with the wearer's own look. Alternatively, keyrings featuring Winnie the Pooh, Hello Kitty and co. on designer bags also exude a playful, cuddly vibe.

This vibe is either reflected in the equally playful look of the wearer, making it the perfect accessory, or it is a subtle detail in an otherwise understated look.

SS25 street style in London: Teddy bear chic with a twist. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Animalistic bags

Probably the must-have accessories of the season were JW Anderson's animal bags. Whether frog, pigeon or otter, the pieces by the Irish fashion designer, who presented his latest collection for the eponymous label in London, were everywhere. Many of the wearers colour-coordinated their outfits with the key piece. They came in a green coat, took their cue from the grey-silver of the pigeon and opted for the dark tones of the otter.

JW Anderson bags - SS25 street style in London. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gothic

Speaking of dark: Not only are the days getting gloomier, but so are the looks on the streets of London. Some visitors embraced various trends from the gothic subculture. Styles range from Victorian vampires with lace and frills to a punk, rockier aesthetic to the minimalist, sharp-lined look of the rivethead.

The focus for many was, of course, the colour black, but white and cream tones were also present. Important elements, regardless of the specific subgenre, seem to be striking eye makeup, accessories such as cross necklaces and chokers, boots and knee-high socks, as well as hair accessories.

SS25 street style in London. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Crowning Glory

The right headwear can make or break a look. In London, some visitors sported very special hats, balaclavas and other pieces, mostly hugging the round shape of the head.

Depending on the look and aesthetic, the pieces varied from playful, DIY-inspired pieces to perfectly coordinated pieces that sometimes transitioned into the top like a hood or were styled underneath. The outfit around it ranged from light and subtle to many layers and details.

SS25 street style in London. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Attention to detail

Details and lots of layers are the keywords for London street style. With attention to detail, accessories and styling, the wearers demonstrate how to create a truly special outfit. It may take some getting used to at first glance, but it definitely turns heads and proves once again how much fun fashion can be.

SS25 street style in London. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.