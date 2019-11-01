Tracee Ellis Ross to host The Fashion Awards 2019

The British Fashion Council has confirmed that American Golden Globe-winning actress, producer and Pattern chief executive Tracee Ellis Ross will host The Fashion Awards 2019, taking place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Fashion Awards celebrates the best in British fashion, with awards including British Designer of the Year Menswear and Womenswear, but also international talent, with brand of the year featuring Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jacquemus, Loewe and Prada, while the hotly anticipated Designer of the Year accolade will be between Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior Men, and Miuccia Prada for Prada.

The event also marks the British Fashion Council’s largest fund-raiser for its charitable and business support initiatives, with a focus on education, business and mentoring schemes that support talent from school level and emerging designers to fashion start-ups and established brands.

In 2018, the British Fashion Council raised more than 2.3 million pounds and allocated 1.1 million pounds directly to scholars and designer businesses.