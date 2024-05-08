Training for luxury professions: LVMH renews its certification programme

Available online on the ‘Inside LVMH’ platform, the group's certification course dedicated to the luxury sector will be starting a new session of the programme on May 21, 2024. The free course is aimed at students and young professionals and has attracted more than 78,000 participants since its launch in 2021.

For the luxury market leader, the objective is clear: to create a pool of young talent likely to join one of the Group's 75 brands upon completion of the course. In concrete terms, the programme consists of four courses (all taught in English): two compulsory for all students, followed by two optional courses. Students can choose to learn about the supply chain, retail and the customer experience, or brand creation and image.

Registration for this new session closes on May 16. The courses last eight weeks and include 30 hours of training. A minimum score of 70% of correct answers is required to obtain the certificate (only one attempt is allowed for the final exam). Finally, each course includes an academic component run in collaboration with experienced lecturers, a professional section and quizzes to test your knowledge.

The training is part of a global educational programme run by LVMH through various formats, including events organised in conjunction with the group's partner schools: ESSEC, HEC Paris, Institut Français de la Mode, Sciences Po Paris, and others.

LVMH's interest in the education sector began in 1991 with the creation of a chair in luxury goods in association with Essec, France's Higher School of Economics and Business.

Today, LVMH employs more than 213,000 people worldwide and posted sales of 86.2 billion euros in 2023.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.