TravisMathew releases first womenswear offerings

TravisMathew has released its first womenswear offerings.

Traditionally a menswear brand for golf or casual clothing, TravisMathew has expanded its popular Cloud Collection.

The products are a part of the new His and Her Cloud Collection line. Made from soft micro fleece, the brand also offers a blanket in the same material.

The line, released in time for the holiday season, consists of a hoodie, crewneck and lounge pants for both men and women.

“Our goal is to ensure that the man or woman shopping with us can purchase the whole collection for themselves or for gifting during the holiday season,” said the brand.

The His and Hers Cloud Collection is available online at TravisMathew and in its local retail stores.