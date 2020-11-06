Trending fashion, according to Google

Google has become the answer to everything: our desires, wishes and wants. What are we searching for, tells a truthful story of what we are interested in right now. FashionUnited scrapes the world wide web for the latest trends that you ought to know.

In the category of Woman's Clothing, Autumn has seen 950% increase in the past 90 days. Next on the list is Strawberry, has a 400% increase. Following that is Choli, with 150% increase in total search volume.

