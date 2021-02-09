Trends: This will keep us busy in the Fall/Winter of 2021

On the one hand, loungewear has become a booming business, but on the other, more attention begins to turn towards what our outfits will be when we actually leave the house. Never before has clothing been so clearly a reflection of the times. To best guide buyers in their selection for Autum/Winter 2021, FashionUnited asked Célina Bailly, head of the trend book 'Femme casual' from the agency Promostyl, for tips.

At Promostyl you usually work on four main themes per season. What are the main themes for fall / winter 2021?

Bailly: For the Autumn/Winter season 2021 we have worked on the following trends: the first trend which is a mix of urban armor and street culture; the second trend is a fantastic and futuristic universe; the third trend is aimed at a wardrobe that draws on the resources of nature, a very important theme at Promostyl (...). The latest trend is more festive, we need positivity and cheerfulness in response to this pandemic.

Can you summarize for me the most important looks for Fall/Winter 2021?

Think of the full jogging look with a very long down jacket, or an outfit with layers of leather pieces for a dark look like Ellery.

Will comfort still play a big role for Fall/Winter 2021?

Comfort is always a priority, and even more so in these difficult times. We see this reflected in various trends: very sporty or more psychedelic with a mix of genres. The outfits are extravagant: a turtleneck sweater with graphic print, a sleeveless cardigan with a loose belt, a jogging suit combined with moccasins and a large scarf.

What are the main materials for Fall/Winter 2021?

Jeans remain incredibly popular. On top of that, jacquards and fleece will also be quite dominant this season.

Which brands best reflect the look for FW2021?

The beautiful knits and looks of the Alanui brand; Gucci continues to be popular and always hits the right note; Coperni for its futuristic lines. Finally, I also mention The Frankie Shop with their monochrome jogging sets and oversized jackets.

Must-have accessories for fall / winter 2021?

Jacquard socks, the wool cap and a beret!

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing: Kelly Press

Image: La Manufacture, Luca Nichetto / The Frankie Shop Facebook - See by Chloé FW21 - Alanui website.