Trends to watch: what is in store for winter 2018?

After reviewing the trend forecasters predictions, pouring over the trendy fashion brands’ websites, and analyzed what we have seen on the fall/winter catwalks earlier this year. FashionUnited is confident to present some of the top trends you will be seeing in the upcoming season. Whether restocking a store, getting up to speed for the back-to-school season, or just refreshing your closet, this information may prove useful

Fringe

Featured in many western trends, fringes are all about outlining and enhancing each movement with a flutter, adding dynamism to a look. They can be found on ready-to-wear clothing (jackets, coats or shirts), but remains particularly popular on accessories worn to spice up an outfit. For retailers needing a short-term buying investment, go for bags with fringes; they are easy to wear and can add style to a more classical dress look, and ideal for upselling with other pieces being purchased.

Photos : Silhouette Isabel Marant A/H 2018 - Bottes Saint Laurent Paris - Sac Maje - Silhouette Chloé A/H 2018.

Headwear

The most stylish and the most trendy headwear is featured in all the fashion shows this year. Whether it be a cap from embroidered cloth or wool with a sailor look, a felt hat or Fedora, a bonnet or even a beret, everything is possible this winter. At Dior, after Maria Grazia put a beret at the front of the ready-to-wear stage for Autumn–Winter 2017-2018, it has undergone a revival. The milliner Stephen Jones confirms it: “The beret is the T-shirt of the headwear”. Buyers should look for the one made in France by the fashion house Laulhère, whose history and know-how is worth checking out.

Photos : Béret Laulhère – Silhouette Mes Demoiselles A/H 2018.

The equestrian look

Whilst Hermès is the fashion house that flies the equestrian flag high, the riding look can also be seen with numerous brands this winter. Also at Dior, the 2019 Cruise Collection teamed up with the Great Stables of Chantilly Chateau for a show with an equestrian metaphor married with French tradition with South American aesthetics. It marked the return of jodhpurs, horsemen’s riding boots, cloaks and lovely tanned hides. The horse saddle blanket has even been reinvented as a skirt (Derek Lam) or short jacket (Hermès). Accessories featuring this theme include wide belts, long gloves and large leather bags.

Photos : Silhouette Chloé A/H 2018 – Silhouette Zara A/H 2018.

The Maxi pullover

Knitwear remains a winter staple. This winter, to seduce the female consumer, pullovers and cardigans must come in an oversized design. Colour is also an important factor: strong or even fluorescent colours are predicted to be most popular. Numerous big brands, including Gap, H&M, and Topshop, have put a stop to mohair usage to protest the suffering endured by goats at shearing time. Preference will be given to soft and creamy knits. Warning: pay attention to composition, how and where the garments were made. It is all about ethical responsibility!

Photos : Silhouette Zara A/H 2018 – Silhouette Des Petits Hauts A/H 2018 – Silhouette Sonia Rykiel A/H 2018.

The animal print (again!)

Indispensable for several seasons now, items featuring animal prints can spice up a collection. As an overall look or as a single item mixed in with a modern outfit: the idea this season is to combine the print with others or to wear a sporty version of it (as with Kenzo printed on a technological material). Leopard, panther, zebra, everything is allowed. The idea is to blend the prints (Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli) or mix them with a streetwear wardrobe (Balenciaga, Kenzo).

Photos : Paule Ka A/H 2018 – Silhouette Michael Kors A/H 2018 – Kenzo A/H 2018.

The lingerie style dress

Nighties worn as daytime clothing continues to maintain popularity. Following the pyjama effect which still endures thanks to Bottega Veneta, this winter the silk or satin nightdress is the daring choice. Worn against the bare skin (Blumarine, Givenchy) or accessorised with a large pullover (see the Maxi pullover trend), the bedroom style ventures outdoors. In display windows, these items can be seen enhanced with a large coat or worn over jeans. Accessories also strike the right tone to show that the nightdress is the new hit for winter 2018!

Photos : Silhouette Mes Demoiselles A/H 2018, Silhouette Mango Automne 2018 - Silhouette Zadig & Voltaire A/H 2018.

Sheepskin

This is the crowning material for winter 2018. Both stylish and rustic, sheepskin sheared or not, is a big hit in fashion and in the accessories sector (fake fur is also welcome). Soft and warm, it can be worn in many ways. Worn as a fashion item (long coat, jacket), an accent (to collars), as well as used in various with accessories brands (bags, shoes) for its nomadic touch. A natural material, the skin also takes colours for a more modern effect (Prada, Zadig & Voltaire).

Photos : Sac rond Marie Martens – Mules Isabel Marant - Silhouette Mango A/H 2018.

The tartan mix

Forget sensible Scottish skirts, this is the 2018 version which is much more cheeky! With stylish design, the tartans combine the size of the print and colours for the most daring mix-and-matched looks. The hippest outlines are certainly those that dare to stir the most improbable mixes (Michael Kors Collection, Jour/Né, Versace). As an overall look or as an added touch, tartan is reviving the “British style”. To be accompanied as desired: classic or trendy.

Photos : Silhouette Stradivarius A/H 2018 – Silhouette Zara A/H 2018.

