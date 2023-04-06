Trendstop Fall/Winter 2023-24 Men’s Catwalk Color

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key color directions emerging from the Fall Winter 2023-24 runway collections.

Fall 2023 offered a new thematic perspective on color with designers favoring singular hues or tonal palettes of subtle shade variations to convey their seasonal message. Colors are imbued with a deeper meaning, selected with care and consideration to show a new reverence for nature and connection with the earth.

Honest Casual Blues

Not just any shade of blue, Honest Blues are a true tone that reflect values important in times when too many corporations and politicians seem inauthentic. Pure, unadulterated shades are worn together for a tonal head-to-toe tonality. A softer feel is created with color applied to comforting fabrications such as knits, felted woolens, and washed denims or utilised as a gentler alternative to the often harsh bright of performance wear.

Overgrown Garden Greens

True greens go back to their roots, inspired by overgrown gardens slowly being reclaimed by nature and reflecting the consumer desire for a reconnection with the environment. Subtly murky in tone, greens take their cue from the undergrowth. Shades are emboldened by solid color applications and matte or glossy, plasticised finishes, or washed over with a slick of metallic sheen to create lustrous tonal variations.

Honeyed Thorn

Classic browns stay true to their earthy origins but become enriched with warming yellow undertones. Lighter shades have a honeyed or caramelised cast with a transeasonal appeal. Worn as head-to-toe single-color casual or performance looks or lending added richness to luxe, polished accessory pieces, Honeyed Thorn simultaneously makes a statement while also offering an easy wearability.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Color Directions report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.