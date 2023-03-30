Trendstop Fall/Winter 2023-24 Men’s Catwalk Print

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key catwalk print and graphics directions informing Fall Winter 2023-24.

Print design taps into key aspects of new consumer mindsets, focusing on transeasonal longevity and gender-fluid versatility. Nature themes illustrate consumer desire to reconnect with the real word environments whilst simultaneously exploring new horizons in the digital realm.

Gender-Fluid Winter Florals

Wintery blooms appear on knits and soft fabrications, catering for a refreshed masculine perspective as the shift towards gender-fluid designs continues to evolve. Traditionally feminine florals are reminiscent of vintage prints and textiles but modernised to accommodate urban lifestyles. Bold, graphic botanicals are stitched, printed, and abstracted, covering men’s outerwear, shorts, and cosy jumpers in a transeasonal twist on a classically summery motif.

Metaverse Camo

Technological innovations synergise with nature-based solutions as the artificial and natural worlds interconnect and work in harmony together. A new generation of camouflage prints blend organic brush strokes informed by nature with the vibrant colours and digital blurs of the metaverse. This merger broadens camouflage’s range of applications into fashion/sport hybrids and contemporary apparel with silky print co-ords, and performance outerwear with tailoring combinations.

New Weave Monogram

Brands are re-negotiating their relationship with consumers to meet modern expectations and values. To reflect this adaptability, designers are reconfiguring signature house motifs to establish and strengthen connections to global audiences. Textural woven backdrops show an awareness of nurturing our relationship with nature, creating a humbled and paired back aesthetic, whilst digitised design elements display a future-proof philosophy as brands embrace new technological eras.

