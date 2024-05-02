Trendstop Fall/Winter 2024 Women’s Catwalk Footwear

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key women’s footwear directions emerging on the Fall Winter 2024 runways.

Comfort remains key to footwear, but Fall Winter sees designers reimaging this core design principle in unexpected ways. Shapes, profiles, textures, and trims are amplified and oversized with an emphasis on creating fun and playful looks. Traditional and everyday styles are reworked for a contemporary audience, breathing new life into footwear classics.

Playful Cosy Footwear

The influence of the comfort trend extends to footwear but with a fun and playful twist applied for FW24. Feet are cocooned in comfortable materials with an exaggerated softness, such as slouchy sock-like boot legs and fuzzy multi-toned knits with a creatively upcycled look. Plumes of fluffy feathers sprouting from heel uppers translate the trend to formal and evening styles.

The Redesigned Western Boot

The classic Western boot is given a contemporary update as cowboy-inspired design elements are subtly applied to high fashion styles. Square cut walled toe shapes, decorative fringing and thonging, and traditional stitchwork patterns are applied to sleek, tall-heeled styles in premium polished leathers, or fused with modern construction techniques such as extended layered legs.

Decorate Your Feet

Whether formal or casual, boot or heel, footwear is infused with a sense of playful extravagance this season. Jewelled adornments are not just confined to dressy stilettoes. Rubber garden clogs and chunky weatherproof boots are encrusted with crystals, pearls, sequins and studs. Elevating everyday utilitarian and comfort styles, designs offer a fresh take on indoor-to-outdoor dressing.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Formal & Casual Footwear Directions report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.