Trendstop Fall/Winter 2024 Women’s Catwalk Sport & Active

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key womenswear sport and active directions, emerging from the Fall Winter 2024 runways.

Performance sport and active design evolves to incorporate elements of fashion and streetwear, taking pieces from outdoor to indoor and from gym to everydaywear. Their inherent functionality brings new versatility to trend-led styles, offering wearability and usability that meet varying consumer lifestyle demands.

Fashion x Outdoor

The merger between fashion and sports continues to gather momentum. Materials imbued with outdoor performance qualities, functional design details and sporting codes are fused with fashion-led silhouettes and styling. Protective outerwear has a city-ready clean lined minimalism whilst miniskirts, tanks and sleek hooded jackets come in active materials, adorned with adjustable utilitarian strapping and practical pockets.

Japanese Urban Sport

With many seasonal looks taking inspiration from Japanese culture and design methodologies, sports and activewear take their cue from the nation’s urban streetwear scene. Pared back styles using refined construction techniques feature origami-like silhouettes. Eastern prints update classic tropical surf references and quirky yet considered detailing adds a conceptual, youthful appeal to padded sweats and co-ords.

Playful Comfort Sport

The comfort trend’s playful evolution emerges in sports for active with exaggerated proportions and oversized shapes. Puffer coat silhouettes are taken to extremes, creating duvet-like outerwear that is protective and cosy. Fleece jackets with elongated arms extend to the knee whilst quilted co-ords combine fashion elements with sporty fabrics and design details. Pastel tones enhance the fun, fashionable yet comforting feel.

