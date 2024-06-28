Trendstop Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection highlights from the menswear edition of Paris Fashion Week. The Paris runways became a celebration of diversity and multiculturalism as big names, and influential up-and-comers interwove the different strands of their heritage into cohesive and expressive collections. Inspired by summer travel, focus was on versatility as pieces went from workaday uniform to airport lounge to poolside.

Louis Vuitton

A global, multicultural mindset was evident at Louis Vuitton as flags of the world flew over the La Maison de l'UNESCO rooftop runway. Travel attire spanned the daily commute to far flung destinations with pilot-inspired outerwear, city tailoring, and adventure-led sportswear teamed with luxury carry on cases, and aviator shades. Soft tracksuits and buttery leathers offered jet-setting comfort. Neutral shades reflecting the range of human skin tones were joined by a colorful snake-meets-camo geo print produced in collaboration with Air Afrique, a cultural platform dedicated to Afro-diasporic arts.

Bianca Saunders

Inspired by Jamaican tourism culture, London-based Bianca Saunders returned to Paris with ‘The Hotel’ collection of international and homegrown nostalgic references. Workwear uniforms and vintage British tailoring were reimagined, ready for a sunshine vacation. Robust denim and rugged boots were joined by knotted totes, protective sun hats and lightweight silk tops and pants fusing the two concepts. A bright color palette and manipulated stripe prints enhanced the Caribbean feel.

Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner also headed to the Caribbean, taking inspiration from her Jamaican heritage, and incorporating tropical prints from Trinidadian designer Althea McNish. Native flora and fauna motifs were transposed onto Wales Bonner’s modern silhouettes including tailored suiting and sportswear pieces. Slinky genderless satins blended with rustic flecked knits, teamed with swimming trunks and beach shorts for a vacation vibe. Tracksuits and lightweight performance co-ords worn with Adidas collaboration sneakers stayed true to the designer’s street and active signature.

