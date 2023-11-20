Trendstop Spring/Summer 2024 Women’s Catwalk Materials

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the emerging Spring Summer 2024 women’s material directions.

Luxurious, artisanal, and conceptual, SS24 materials explore exciting new directions all underpinned by sustainable principles. Low impact making techniques, upcycling and recycling fabrics and developing cruelty-free yet fashionable leather alternatives illustrates the ongoing eco advancements happening across the industry.

Artisan Eco Textures

Artisanal techniques undergo a contemporary revival, as designers apply traditional crafting methods in conceptual new ways. Focus is on textural elements with considered use of surface distressing, garments swathed in swags of loosely woven threads and contrast fabric strips crisscrossing like basketweave to create softly structured pieces. Raw state, undyed and untreated materials allow crafted textures and constructions to take centre stage.

Inspired by Waste

Waste materials and deadstock are given a second life as new garments. Materials destined for landfill are rescued and reworked. Pieced, patched, and layered together with imperfections and signs of wear and tear celebrated rather than hidden. Jeanswear waistbands and vintage belts become bandeau tops, whilst printed scraps and tonal off-cuts are joined together using quilting techniques to create contemporary abstract camouflage effects.

Vegan Reptile Textures

Softer handles and improved qualities see vegan leather alternatives evolve with evermore premium feels. Exotic skin effects introduce a new level of luxury to eco-friendly, animal-free materials. 3D embossed croc scales and slinky lizard prints come in ombre shading or with whitened highlights as reptilian patterns emerge from contrasting color backgrounds or fade out across garments.

