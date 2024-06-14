Trendstop Spring Summer 2025 London Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the men’s collection highlights from the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of London Fashion Week.

Energetic twists on British heritage were the hallmarks of some of London Fashion Week’s most inspiring collection. Nostalgia for the past met fresh outlooks on the future as designers combined classic utilitarian codes with experimental reinventions of mundane, everyday items and youth culture genres.

Denzil Patrick

With political change in the air across the UK, designer Denzil Patrick looked to the uniforms of the British working class in a collection that combined nostalgia with a renewed sense of optimism. Construction worker outerwear and bus driver shirting came adorned with floral prints and summery pastels added a feminine touch to practical masculine attire. Models carrying trumpets or wearing orange armbands nodded to traditional British leisure activities and introduced a sense of playfulness to the collection.

Craig Green

Craig Green is another designer focused on utilitarianism. Chinos and biker jackets, deconstructed and reconstructed with industrial and sportswear elements offered urban protection. Memories from childhood inspired car and truck motifs throughout. Everyday objects such as tea towels and handkerchiefs fused together with polo shirts to create poncho looks. Playing with ideas of traditional masculinity, Green also proposed lightweight pyjama-style co-ords and handcrafted woven dress silhouettes, painted like pieces of art.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Celebrating Loverboy’s 10th anniversary, Charles Jeffrey explored the concept of ‘queer time,’ charting the stages of the day through the designer’s punk-meets-queer characters. A series of stripped pyjama sets started the show, followed by a parade of deconstructed uniforms and military motifs printed on knitted pieces. Shirts transformed into skirts and blazers were repined into unexpected formations. Boots made to look like peeling bananas, knitted fruit bags and animal inspired headwear provided a youthful playfulness and a nostalgia for everyday objects.

