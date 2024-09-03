Trendstop Spring/Summer 2025 Men’s Catwalk Color

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key color directions emerging from the Spring Summer 2025 runway collections.

The SS25 collections brought excitement to the traditional menswear color spectrum with a new generation of shades that blended modernity with vintage luxury and masculinity with femininity. Unexpected tints and tones are carefully considered, designed to echo consumer sentiments and evoke the senses.

Ember Glow

As colors become more transeasonal Ember Glow brings a warming, vintage vibe to the spring palette. 70’s-inspired but with a modern twist avoids an overtly retro look whilst still channeling a sense of comforting nostalgia. It’s burnt orange and caramel undertones add richness and depth to premium leathers and lighter linen or cotton fabrications. A statement look can be achieved through head-to-toe, single tone co-ordinating pieces.

Snow Peach

Traditionally feminine shades make the transition from womenswear to menswear. A soft pink hue tinted with an interesting apricot-oriented undertone, Snow Peach aligns with the trend for a softened take on masculinity. Working across product categories, the color offers a new alternative to regular brightly colored activewear or neutral toned knits. It also brings a gentler touch to crisp technical materials or hard accessories such as eyewear.

Charcoal Teal

Classic teal tones evolve with a hint of charcoal grey, introducing a new dimension to blue-green shades. The color creates an impact in longline layers, coats and lightweight knits whilst retaining the wearable appeal of a neutral. Matte leather and suede highlight its dusty yet spring-like nature, and the softness it brings to leather goods and sports footwear. It also taps into the transeasonal nature of contemporary color, working equally well for Fall pieces.

