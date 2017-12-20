Trendstop SS19 Women's Accessories Directions

Trendstop's accessories team introduce the latest inspirations and key themes that will influencing the women's accessories market into Spring Summer 2019 and beyond. Our expert analysis brings together the latest runway collections, global fashion trade events and the essential looks adopted by the first-adopter style set for the bag, headwear and jewellery categories. Our curated accessories reports and comprehensive catwalk, trade show and street style galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key accessories pieces for the SS19 season. Trims and detailing elements are elevated through exaggerated fashion-forward fringing in The Excessive Fringe Bag while The Statement Sun Hat sees a summer staple make a statement with extreme XXL silhouettes. Beaten Metal Forms sees the long running utility trend become more refined for SS19 jewellery as industrial pieces are softened by handcrafting techniques and subtle lustre.

Bags - The Excessive Fringe Bag

Bag silhouettes are elevated to statement status with a focus on directional detailing. Fringe trims go extreme, featuring longer lengths or densely packed, ultra-fine strands that adorn bag seam or cover bodies for an all-over effect while primary hues add a pop of colour to laser cut leathers.

Hats - The Statement Sun Hat

The classic straw sun hat is scaled-up for SS19 with XXL proportions and super-wide brims. Shallow, structured crowns enhance exaggerated, floppy brims that curve and fold about the head. Neat, tight weaves and finished edges bring a formal feel to previously casual high summer headgear.

Jewellery - Beaten Metal Forms

Handcrafting techniques are given a modernist twist as large scale, contemporary forms are rendered in beaten and hammered metals. Foil-like folds and raw cut edges introduce an industrial edge to muted silver and gold tones is softly brushed finishes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Balenciaga Spring Summer 2018, London Street Style, Calvin Klein Spring Summer 2018, Missoni Spring Summer 2018, Valigi Spring Summer 2018, Jacquemus Spring Summer 2018, Celine Spring Summer 2018, Borg Spring Summer 2018, Paris Street Style.