Trendstop Women’s Fashion Month Top Collections Spring/Summer 2024

Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Month saw designers fuse physical and virtual worlds. Real-life authenticity, cultural heritage and nostalgia for the past blended with metaverse inspirations, futurism and high-tech elements to create a new, hybrid vision for the fashion industry.

Miu Miu

Exploring the current cultural desire for ‘realness’, Miu Miu investigated the ever-expanding definition of beauty. Unzipped bags overflowing with heels, socks and lanyards epitomized this reality-embedded styling. Clothing had a lived-in appearance, and the continuation of playful low-rise garments had a paired-back aesthetic. Dishevelled layering, including a brocade gold dress over a shirt and jumper combination, demonstrated archetypal garments reimagined in unfamiliar ways. The collection was underpinned by a preppy-vintage appeal, with the show opening display of embroidered school uniforms, including checked shirting, cropped blazers, and low-rise miniskirts. Antique lingerie as outerwear clashed with mohair tailoring and easy American-style dressing carried into beachwear, rugby polo shirts and low-slung swim trunks.

Sportmax

In a collection titled “A Gardener’s Ballad”, Sportmax explored our changing relationship with nature in an increasingly technologically led world. The brand drew inspiration from Japanese culture and their blend of futurism fused with tradition. Focusing on purity, the looks were clean, highlighted by technical fabrications but yet intrinsically tied to nature. Flowers sprouting from wrecked circuits appeared as a dress print. Meta elements could be seen in pale aquatic hues, starch whites and acid accents, complimented by space-age, sculptural handbags. Silhouettes were architectural, mainly presented in tubular and rectangular forms and with more sculptural pieces inspired by the ceremonial dress of Geishas. Textures were nuanced, spanning floral jacquard, glossy PVC to translucent layering to create a clinical overtone.

Acne Studios

Acne Studios relied on crafty details and sublime tailoring to convey a thoroughly modern exploration of femininity. Juxtaposing raw industrial elements with bunched tulle and playful prints, the collection offered unexpected pieces for the dance floor, further hinted at by disco ball shards on the runway. The colour palette echoed this dialogue, disrupting natural and burnt tones with delicate pastels. Balancing cutting-edge concepts with contemporary street style created powerful, minimalist looks. The practicality of cargo pockets was inventively attached to garments in the form of fully functioning bags. Denim and leather pieces were manipulated with crackled paint and clay-like treatments, creating highly visual and tactile pieces such as drop waist skirts with hyperextended waistlines. Elsewhere, satin mimicking jersey was draped across the body, reminiscent of Y2K partywear.

