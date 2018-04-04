Triumph launches new ‘sisterhood’ creative direction

Lingerie brand Triumph is launching a new creative direction with its latest global campaign, #TogetherWeTriumph, which aims to recognise sisterhood and togetherness with a bold statement of empowerment, while stepping away from a product-centric message.

Triumph managing partner, Markus Spiesshofer said: "It is no secret that behind every women is another woman who inspires and helps her and this is what we want to celebrate. It is also a celebration of our Triumph family. Our employees all over the world who are constantly innovating and crafting lingerie with every woman in mind. Today this message of female empowerment is incredibly relevant and deserves our support.”

The new campaign, developed by an all-female creative team lead by award-winning filmmaker, Paola Morabito, is a bold statement of empowerment, of strength, reflected through a series of ‘real life’ moments where kindness and understanding shines through each of the short scenes, such as a woman helping another with her toddler and a friend coming to the aid of another.

The move away from a product-centric campaign aims to demonstrate that women are stronger together and stronger still when supported by Triumph every day, explains the brand.

Suzanne McKenna, head of brand at Triumph, added: "Our campaign in 2018 has a digital and social focus, which we will drive to connect with our consumers on a deeper level by putting her centre stage. By deliberately moving away from a product-centric campaign, it has given us a fresh perspective to our communication across all our channels."

The #TogetherWeTriumph will be seen on TV, cinema, digital, social, OOH and within its retail locations worldwide throughout the year.

Image: courtesy of Triumph