Triwa puts spotlight on re-using destroyed guns

Watch brand Triwa has launched a collection of timepieces made from destroyed illegal firearms, to highlight the issues of gun-related violence and give back to conflict-torn communities.

The Triwa x Humanium initiative features watches made completely of melted down illegal firearms from El Salvador, one of the countries most affected by gun violence in the world. The seized weapons are melted into Humanium Metal and so far the initiative has used around 5,000 weapons that have been destroyed following their involvement in a serious crime.

The collection launched with two sizes, 39mm and 34mm and two different dial styles, a dark grey vertically brushed dial and a vertically brushed steel dial, and each timepiece is finished with either a Swedish, Tärnsjö organically tanned leather strap or a military green canvas strap made from recycled PET bottle.

The latest timepiece to be added to the collection is the Triwa x Humanium Metal Automatic and is powered with a 24 jewel automatic movement from Citizen Miyota, and it launches in June.

The very purchase of Humanium Metal makes a difference, as 15 percent of funds made from the sale circles back to the society where the firearms were originally collected and supports the victims of armed violence. Triwa itself has also donated 40,000 US dollars from the initiative.

The Humanium Metal Initiative by IM Swedish Development Partner is supported by local governments and authorities, as well as some of the most renowned international experts and peace advocates such as the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu and Hans Blix. With each gun destroyed, the negative impact on society is diminished, and the more products created using Humanium generates more funds for destruction programs and generates support for victims of gun-related violence.

Ann Svensén, secretary general of IM, said in a statement: “Every gun melted and turned into Humanium Metal is one gun less on the streets.”

Triwa highlights Humanium Metal with new timepiece

Ludvig Scheja, co-founder of Triwa, added: The watch industry is so focused on status and precious metals. With this most precious metal of them all we hope to add new values to the industry and make our contribution for a more peaceful world.”

The first weapons destruction programme was held in November 2016 in El Salvador and IM has produced 1 ton of Humanium Metal. The latest weapon destruction dedicated to Humanium Metal took place in November 2017, melting 1,825 illegal firearms. A new destruction programme started in Guatemala last year.

Triwa, transforming the industry of watches, was founded in 2007 by four friends with the goal to change the attitudes in the watch industry that they thought was too focused on status and tradition. The brand combines classic silhouettes and contemporary Scandinavian simplicity and launched its watches repurposing guns following a Kickstarter campaign. The brand has extended its product line to include sunglasses and bracelets, which are all designed in their creative studio in Stockholm.

Images: courtesy of Triwa