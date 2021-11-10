True Religion announces upcoming collection with 2 Chainz

True Religion has announced the launch of its limited-edition collection with 2 Chainz.

The collection will see the brand sponsor 2 Chainz’s The T.R.U.E.Realigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour, which references the rapper’s 2011 mixtape with DJ Drama, which featured 2 Chainz wearing True Religion denim.

The collection will feature denim jackets, hoodies, tees, and accessories. The items will be available at each of the tour’s locations, with the tour kicking off in Chicago, Illinois on November 23.

Alongside the tour locations and the True Religion website, the collection will also be available in select UK retailers including Selfridges and Brother2Brother. The collection will launch on November 17.