True Religion collaborates with Urban Outfitters for exclusive collection

Lifestyle apparel brand True Religion has partnered with Urban Outfitters to create an exclusive capsule collection for women.

The capsule collection taps into the early 2000s and Y2K trends and features updated versions of True Reilgion's best-selling denim styles. Key items in the capsule collection include baggy cargo jeans, a denim maxi skirt, a long-sleeved graphic tee, and a multi-pocket utility vest.

"Partnering with True Religion on this exclusive collection allows us to showcase our shared brand heritage within 90s and early 2000s fashion and provide our customers with on-trend, unique fashion pieces they can only find at Urban Outfitters," said Laura Deady, senior managing director of buying and merchandising at Urban Outfitters.

“Our partnership is a match made in early aughts heaven, given the Y2K trend resurgence, which shows no signs of slowing down. True Religion continues to be a top brand within our women’s apparel assortment, with seasonal product drops planned as a part of our ongoing buying strategy."

Jim Kushner, True Religion’s executive vice president for North American wholesale, said in a statement: "We’re excited about the partnership with Urban Outfitters given their customer base and our ability to connect True Religion with a broader range of shoppers, including younger Gen Z consumers."

The exclusive True Religion x Urban Outfitters capsule collection is available at 50 selected Urban Outfitters locations across the United States and abroad, with the denim range expanding to 138 stores, as well as online at urbanoutfitters.com.