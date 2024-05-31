True Religion enters shapewear category as it continues to up womenswear focus

Lifestyle brand True Religion has taken its first steps into the shapewear market with the launch of the ‘True Beauty Perfector’ collection, featuring pieces designed to enhance the silhouette.

Among the line is the Jenny Curvy style jeans, which come in three washes and three different fits, each of which incorporate an “innovative curved back yoke” that appears to lift the body.

According to the brand, the denim features “excellent retention” with the goal of “minimising the appearance of the waist, while maximising the wearer’s natural curves”.

In a release, Tina Blake, True Religion’s senior vice president, women’s design and brand image, said: “We know that our customer loves to flaunt her curves. She wears True Religion jeans for special occasions, date nights, and whenever she wants to look her best.

“Our True Beauty Perfector collection, which was a year in the making, lifts, shapes, and enhances to deliver a flawless look.”

The shapewear market has welcomed a substantial upward trend in recent years, having been valued at 2.9 billion dollars in 2022 and is anticipated to reach 6.6 billion dollars by 2031, according to Future Market Insights.

As such, the category has been deemed as one of the fastest growing industries in fashion, with the likes of Skims, Spanx and Adidas leading the charge.

The increased prominence of shapewear goes hand-in-hand with True Religion’s mission of growing its women’s category to become level with men’s by 2026. The brand’s women’s business has already seen a 20 percent growth in the past year.