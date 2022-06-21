True Religion signs licensing deal with Amiee Lynn

American apparel and accessories brand True Religion has entered into a licensing agreement with Amiee Lynn to expand its women's belts category.

The partnership will see Amiee Lynn expand True Religion’s assortment of women’s belts for the autumn 2022 fashion season. Amiee Lynn will lead the design of 16 new unique styles, which will feature True Religion’s logo alongside the brand’s classic horseshoe and Buddha symbols.

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer at True Religion, said in a statement: “As a denim brand, belts have always been an important category to the True Religion style. With the re-emergence of denim, we are pleased to partner with Amiee Lynn as we continue to expand our selections.”

The new collection of True Religion women’s belts will retail from 18 to 48 US dollars and will be available via truereligion.com, in department stores and speciality stores from autumn.

Paul Rosengard, executive vice president of wholesale and licensing at True Religion, added: “True Religion’s licensing partnership with Amiee Lynn continues to build upon the depth of our brand portfolio. Offering a wider selection of women’s accessories will enable us to better serve existing customers while also attracting new ones. We are excited for the official launch this Fall.”