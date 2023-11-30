True Religion to launch first ever pet collection

US lifestyle apparel brand True Religion is set to launch its first collection for pets.

Partnering with Wiesner Products Inc. under its pet division, Paw NYC, the company is licensed to develop and distribute True Religion-branded products for both dogs and cats.

Set to launch in Spring 2024, the new collection will include pet apparel, beds, toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, feeders, and cold weather accessories. Through the licensing agreement, Paw NYC will produce two seasonal collections for True Religion each year.

“At True Religion, we love our pets. Now they’ll be dressed as stylishly as our customers,” said Michael Buckley, CEO at True Religion, in a statement. “Wiesner has been a terrific partner to True Religion for many years and we are excited to enter what we all see as a fun—and booming--new business category.”

A New-York based manufacturer for the design, marketing, sourcing, and distribution of footwear, hosiery, accessories, sleepwear, apparel, and home goods, Wiesner Product holds several licenses for many brands including Airwalk, Aerosoles and Sharper Image, with its PAW NYC division specializing in pet accessories.

The new licensing agreement comes as the pet accessories industry continues to grow globally, with the segment projected to reach a value of approximately 32 billion US dollars by 2028, an increase from 20.5 billion US dollars in 2022.

“We know that there are legions of loyal True Religion customers who want their pets to look as distinctive as they do,” added Mike Tawil, VP of Wiesner in the statement.

“We take great pride in incorporating key trends into our pet products and look forward to bringing to life True Religion’s iconic brand heritage in an exciting and quite frankly, super cute, pet collection.”

True Religion Pets products will be available online at truereligion.com as well as selected specialty retail stores around the world.